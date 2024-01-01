Tribal Football
Forest on verge of signing rapid Portuguese winger

Nottingham Forest are close to securing yet another player as they revamp their squad.

Portuguese winger Jota Silva is set to become the club’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

Per Nottinghamshire Live, manager Nuno Espirito Santo will soon be able to call on Silva.

He is heading to the UK for a medical on Wednesday and will then sign a long-term deal.

He is set to complete the move from Vitoria Guimaraes, which will cost just shy of £6M.

The deal does include bonuses, which are appearance and performance related.

