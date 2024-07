West Ham leave Vitoria star Jota to Fulham

Fulham are set for a clear run at Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Jota Silva.

O Jogo says Jota is now taking English lessons in anticipation of a move to the Premier League.

He was interesting in West Ham, but they have now gone cold after their deal for Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme.

Instead, Fulham now appear favourites to land the Vitoria youngster.

The Cottagers plan to fund the deal with the sale of Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.