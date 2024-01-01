Brandon Aguilera permanently departs Nottingham Forest

Aguilera leaves for a Spanish side after a number of loans

Costa Rica international Brandon Aguilera has now completed a permanent transfer to a Primeira Liga side.

Despite currently playing in the Copa America, the Costa Rica star has found time to sign for a new club.

The Nottingham Forest official website has confirmed that Aguilera has signed for the Portuguese side Rio Ave on a permanent deal.

This move comes as shocking news to fans after the midfielder impressed many whilst on loan at Bristol Rovers and had broken into the Forest side under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment in a player who had restricted playing time at the club ever since he signed.

However, after three different loans, winning Goal of the Season award for a fantastic strike against Exeter City, Aguilera moves on to a new venture in Portugal.