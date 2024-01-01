DONE DEAL: LAFC land Forest midfielder O'Brien

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien has joined Los Angeles FC on loan.

The youngster is going to spend the entire season of Major League Soccer at the LA-based team.

He will then have a chance to earn a permanent move, as LAFC can make his deal into a long-term one through a buy option.

O’Brien has been a Forest player since arriving in 2022, but spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and previously had a few months at DC United in MLS.

“He is a dynamic, versatile midfielder with qualities we know will complement an already strong group of midfielders and will help in our pursuit of trophies," co-president and general manager John Thorrington said.

"I would also like to thank Nottingham Forest and his representative, Kevin Sharp, for their professionalism throughout the process."