Forest make opening bid for Liverpool keeper Kelleher

Liverpool are said to have turned down an offer from Nottingham Forest for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Reds are not in the mood to sell their no.2 goalkeeper this summer.Per The Express and other sources, Kelleher will very much remain at Anfield for the moment.

While there is a chance he may be moved along in the winter, he is currently part of Arne Slot’s plans.

Kelleher does face some uncertainty, as he is very much behind Alisson Becker in the pecking order.

The club have also signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, but loaned him back to the La Liga club for a year.