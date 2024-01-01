Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
Man Utd considering unwanted Chelsea winger in Sancho swap deal
Arsenal go cold on Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
DONE DEALS: All confirmed transfers from every Premier League club

Forest make opening bid for Liverpool keeper Kelleher

Forest make opening bid for Liverpool keeper Kelleher
Forest make opening bid for Liverpool keeper Kelleher
Forest make opening bid for Liverpool keeper KelleherProfimedia
Liverpool are said to have turned down an offer from Nottingham Forest for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Reds are not in the mood to sell their no.2 goalkeeper this summer.Per The Express and other sources, Kelleher will very much remain at Anfield for the moment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While there is a chance he may be moved along in the winter, he is currently part of Arne Slot’s plans.

Kelleher does face some uncertainty, as he is very much behind Alisson Becker in the pecking order.

The club have also signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, but loaned him back to the La Liga club for a year.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKelleher CaoimhinLiverpoolNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Nottingham Forest's Murillo "wouldn’t discard Liverpool" as clubs circle him
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Liverpool facing keeper shake-up