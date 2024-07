Forest make offer for Villa defender Bogarde

Nottingham Forest have made an offer for Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde.

The Express & Star says Forest have tabled a £4m offer for Bogarde.

The young stopper featured for Villa in the FA Cup and had two spells away on-loan with Bristol Rovers.

Forest have now lodged a bid and are eager to wrap up a deal quickly.

Bogarde, 20, joined Villa in 2020 from Feyenoord.