Forest make offer for Red Star Belgrade defender Djiga

Nottingham Forest are pushing to reach a deal with Red Star Belgrade for defender Nasser Djiga.

Forest are scrambling to get Djiga through the City Ground doors before Monday's transfer deadline.

Driving the deal is Forest's international sporting advisor, Miran Pavlin, with talks now underway over a fee for the stopper.

Red Star rate Djiga at €9-10m, while Forest have already made an opening bid of €8.2m.

The Mirror says Forest face competition from two other Premier League clubs for the Burkina Faso international.

