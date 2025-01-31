DONE DEAL: Luton snap up Forest midfielder Bowler

Luton Town have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Josh Bowler.

Bowler joins Luton on-loan fo the remainder of the season.

"Josh is someone with vast Championship experience at a number of different clubs," manager Matt Bloomfield told the Luton website.

"He's a real creative spark at the top of the pitch, making chances for others and he can finish too. He's got a point to prove and wants to play in a formation that we are looking to use."

Bowler also said: "I've experienced playing at Kenilworth Road a few times and it's always been one of those grounds that I've found tough to go to.

"To be able to play there week in, week out with those fans on my side is something I'm really looking forward to."