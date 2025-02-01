Championship clubs queue for Forest midfielder O'Brien

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien faces having to take a pay-cut to get a move away before Monday's deadline.

O'Brien is back at the City ground after spending last year on-loan in MLS with LAFC.

The midfielder isn't in manager Nuno's plans for the second-half of the season and is attracting major interest from Championship clubs.

But the sticking point is O'Brien's wages are proving too steep for those clubs keen.

The Nottingham Post says Burnley, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Preston North End are all interested in O'Brien.

