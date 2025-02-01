Watford, Wednesday joined by Rangers in Dennis pursuit

Tribal Football
Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis is attracting fresh transfer interest.

The Nigeria international has been transfer-listed this month, but his wage demands are proving a stumbling.

A return to former club Watford in the Championship has been mooted, but the Hornets won't do business over a loan without Forest contributing to Dennis' wages.

The Nottingham Post says Dennis is currently on a contract worth £4m-a-year.

Along with Watford, Sheffield Wednesday and Scottish giants Rangers are also interested.

 

