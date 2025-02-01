Watford, Wednesday joined by Rangers in Dennis pursuit
Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis is attracting fresh transfer interest.
The Nigeria international has been transfer-listed this month, but his wage demands are proving a stumbling.
A return to former club Watford in the Championship has been mooted, but the Hornets won't do business over a loan without Forest contributing to Dennis' wages.
The Nottingham Post says Dennis is currently on a contract worth £4m-a-year.
Along with Watford, Sheffield Wednesday and Scottish giants Rangers are also interested.