Forest keen as Chalobah and Chelsea butt heads

Trevoh Chalobah is digging in his heels at Chelsea.
The defender has been left out of Chelsea's preseason tour of the US, as they encourage him to find a new club.
However, Chalobah doesn't want to leave, convinced he can compete successfully with the current centre-half pool at the club.
Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill are among the defensive options at Chelsea, but Chalobah is confident of finding a first team place amongst the competition.
Despite Chalobah's confidence, Chelsea want to sell and are encouraging offers for the homegrown stopper. Nottingham Forest have been mentioned as an early suitor.