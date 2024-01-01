Chelsea leave countless stars out of preseason tour

Premier League giants Chelsea have an entire team worth of players sitting at home.

The Blues are on their preseason tour of the United States, but countless first team eligible stars are not present.

Advertisement Advertisement

Most of these players are surplus to requirements and will be sold or loaned out this window.

Romelu Lukaku, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Cesare Casadei, David Datro Fofana and Malang Sarr were not on the tour plane.

Those who were not present, but are expected to stay at the club, include Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer.

Djordje Petrovic is another who is still recovering from injury and was not risked.