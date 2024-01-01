Forest interested in Friedl but Werder Bremen not eager to sell

Werder Bremen defender Marco Friedl could be Premier League bound this summer.

Nottingham Forest are said to be showing serious interest in securing his signature.

Per The Sun, the City Ground club are eager to replace Moussa Niakhate, who joined Lyon for £27m earlier this month.

The 26-year-old Austrian international, who is valued between £10m and £15m, is seen as an attainable player.

Friedl impressed in the Bundesliga last term and is a Bayern Munich youth product.

However, Bremen are in a solid position financially and are not under any pressure to sell.