Forest fans updated after club's stadium plans made clear

Nottingham fans have been given more information about the club’s stadium plans.

Chairman Tom Cartledge has provided an update on the situation involving the City Ground.

The club had announced in 2019 that they were undertaking an overhaul of the stadium.

The goal is to rebuild the Peter Taylor Stand to hold 10,000 seats and increase the overall capacity.

“The club has reached an agreement in principle to purchase the freehold of the stadium and surrounding properties, which will facilitate the overall development process,” a summary of the meeting published on the club’s website said.

“A section 106 agreement regarding the redevelopment of the Peter Taylor Stand is in place. The club is actively exploring the acquisition of additional freehold properties to streamline the development.

“The proposed redevelopment would increase the stadium’s capacity to 42,000. Discussions are ongoing regarding the relocation of supporters if the Peter Taylor Stand closes for redevelopment. The club is exploring options to minimize disruption, and whether it would be possible to have the lower tier of seating operational before the full completion of the stand.”