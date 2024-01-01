Tribal Football
Nolan says he was surprised West Ham let Ward-Prowse go this summer
Nottingham Forest’s surprise deadline day signing has been impressing a lot of people.

West Ham loanee James Ward-Prowse might not have been a player Forest fans expected to see at their club.

But he arrived on deadline day and put in an impressive display against Liverpool on Saturday. Hammers legend Kevin Nolan stated on the Premier League review show: “I must admit I’m very surprised that West Ham let him go.

“I get that Julen wants to bring in his own players, but James Ward-Prowse is one of those players who never does anything wrong.

“He makes the correct decision and just gets the game. His set pieces are phenomenal.”

