Forest eyeing Valladolid winger Moro

Nottingham Forest are said to be tracking a young winger to bring into their team in the winter.

That is according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, who states that Forest are seeking to sign Raul Moro.

The Relevo reporter states that the Premier League side are ready to secure the Real Valladolid youngster.

He posted on his socials:  “There is a lot of movement around the winger and this week there have been contacts with Nottingham Forest to consider his transfer in January.”

The outlet did state last month that Valladolid were thinking about cashing in on Moro.

While they “preferred to let other players go,” they knew that selling Moro was an option they could not “close the door” on.

 

