Bayern Munich open to loan for Forest, Villarreal target Tel

Bayern Munich chief Christophe Freund admits Mathys Tel could be released for loan in January.

The French teen has been linked with Nottingham Forest and Villarreal this season.

And with Tel struggling for minutes, Freund admits Bayern will now consider a loan arrangement for the striker next month.

He said, "We are talking to the players and also to the technical staff because it is important for us that the boys make good progress."

RB Leipzig are also watching developments closely.

