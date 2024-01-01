Tribal Football
Forest explore sensational return for West Ham striker Antonio

Nottingham Forest are said to be lining up a sensational swoop for Michail Antonio.

The West Ham United and Jamaica star could be on the move in the summer transfer window.

Per The Sun, new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is ready to cash in on Antonio to bring in new players.

The striker, who has 67 goals in 254 games for the Hammers, wants to stay in England.

The source adds that he is mulling over offers from two Premier League clubs at present.

One of those teams is Forest, who are eager to bring in a proven goalscorer.

