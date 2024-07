Werder Bremen captain Friedl breaks silence on Forest rumours

Werder Bremen captain Marco Friedl has cooled talk of interest from Nottingham Forest.

Forest have been linked with the wing-back.

But Friedl said: "These are rumours, I have always said how comfortable I feel here and that I still have a lot planned with the club.

"There has been no discussion of an inquiry so far and it is not an issue for the club and for me."

Friedl has a deal to 2026 at Werder.