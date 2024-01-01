Forest bid for Brazilian wonderkid who has never played a senior game

Forest bid for Brazilian wonderkid who has never played a senior game

Nottingham Forest are the latest team to submit a bid for Brazilian teenager Riquelme Fillipi.

The talented 17-year-old is the latest South American youngster linked with a Premier League move.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per UOL in Brazil, Forest have put in a bid of £4.2m to try and secure his signature.

His club Palmeiras are willing to do a deal, given he is still only a youth team player.

Fillipi has not even made his debut at senior level and is already sought after by top clubs.

He does have a contract that runs until March 2026, with any deal likely to see him move to England in January when he turns 18.