Forest desperate to sell Turner as loan offers flood in

Premier League side Nottingham Forest are pushing to offload Matt Turner this week.

The City Ground club no longer plan to use the former Arsenal star as their first choice keeper.

Per ESPN, Turner has already been the subject of several loan offers, but Forest are pushing to sell him.

The USA international did not impress in his one and only season with the club in the Premier League last term.

Forest are hoping to get back the £6.8 million they paid for Turner last year.