Forest defender Murillo: Am I ready to replace Thiago Silva at Chelsea?

Forest defender Murillo: Am I ready to replace Thiago Silva at Chelsea?

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has admitted he wants to leave the club this summer.

The Brazilian is the subject of serious transfer interest from teams around Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per sources in England and Brazil, he has offers from Chelsea and top Spanish clubs.

Asked on the podcast Benja Me Mucho about going to Chelsea to replace Thiago Silva, he stated: “We don’t know anything but in case it happens, it’s a big responsibility.

"We don’t know anything for certain, the window opened last month so I’m going to return to Nottingham Forest for pre-season.

“There might be some discussions on whether I’ll stay or not so there’s a lot of things to happen still but I’m relaxed."