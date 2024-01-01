Chelsea eyeing Forest defender Murillo

Highly-rated defender Murillo is in line for a move to a top club this summer.

The Nottingham Forest center-back Murillo is wanted by the likes of Chelsea.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Brazilian reports, via UOL, the Blues are serious about securing the defender this summer.

Given Forest are not eager to sell, they have slapped a mega price tag on Murillo.

He would cost around £50 million, but Chelsea believe they can lower that fee.

The Blues are hoping they can offer one or two players to sweeten the negotiations.