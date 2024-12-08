Forest captain Gibbs-White surprised by Onana blunder

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White was surprised by his goal in victory at Manchester United.

Gibbs-White fooled United goalkeeper Andre Onana to score Forest's second in their 3-2 win on Saturday. 

Onana's blunder surprised the midfielder, who said afterwards: "I didn't (think it was going in) at all, to be fair.

"I don't want to discredit Onana, he's an incredible goalkeeper, but when I had the shot, I thought he was going to pick it up.

"But hey, you count them don't you, I'm happy to contribute to the team."

