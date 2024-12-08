Forest boss Nuno: We should be proud and celebrate this

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno says the club can be proud of victory at Manchester United.

The result was a first win in 30 years at Old Trafford for Forest.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nuno beamed afterwards: “It means a lot for us as a club.

"Forest is a huge club that hasn’t had special moments like this for a long time. We should celebrate and be proud of this.

“Me, I think about Villa. Let the fans celebrate, now we will start to prepare for the next one.