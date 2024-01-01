Forest boss Nuno unimpressed by Brighton fracas ban as Hurzeler escapes with fine

Tribal Football
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits he's unimpressed by his ban for being sent off in the draw with Brighton last month.

Nuno has received a three-match suspension after the fracas, which emptied both benches. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was also sent off, but was only later fined by the disciplinary committee.

"I'm surprised - it's a big sanction but there's nothing we can do," said Nuno. "We had a hearing, everything was normal. The sanction has been decided. Let's go."

Meanwhile, Forest say they will appeal a five-match stadium ban handed to owner Evangelos Marinakis.

He was found guilty of improper conduct after the defeat to Fulham in September.

As well as a three-match ban, Nuno was fined £55,000. Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White has a one-match ban from the incident and a £20,000 fine.

