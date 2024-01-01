Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal
Man Utd coaching staff concerned that player mistakes could cost Ten Hag job
Ex-Lille coach Puel: Why Real Madrid never saw Hazard's best

Forest captain Gibbs-White says refs have "different view" on certain tackles after red card

Forest captain Gibbs-White says officials have a "different view" on certain tackles after red card
Forest captain Gibbs-White says officials have a "different view" on certain tackles after red cardAction Plus
Nottingham Forest attacker Morgan Gibbs-White has spoken on his red card challenge against Brighton, which he says is an example of how match officials have changed how they view certain tackles.

The 23-year-old was sent off by referee Rob Jones in the 83rd minute after a reckless challenge on Brighton’s Joao Pedro which divided the opinion of pundits and fans alike.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gibbs-White says the tackle would have been acceptable in years gone by, but now officials have a different opinion as they look to protect player safety.

“It happens," he said. "It does. Six or seven years ago, you could almost get away with those tackles and everyone saying it’s a great tackle. But I think the way the game has changed and how they are trying to look at it in a different view now. 

“I took a second look in the game and I thought ‘Hmm, it’s a 50-50’. In the moment, I just knew what I was going to do before and the speed that I was going at…It’s like I said, if I’m doing something I’m 100 percent committed to doing it.” 

The striker has served his suspension and will be ready to face Chelsea this weekend as Forest look to revive their form after a loss to Fulham last week which saw them to drop to tenth on the Premier League table. 

Mentions
Gibbs-White MorganBrightonNottinghamChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Van Hecke speaks on injury woe as Brighton prepare for Tottenham clash
Potter: Where it went wrong for me at Chelsea
Fulham boss Silva: I prefer to face Fulham without Gibbs-White!