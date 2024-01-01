Forest captain Gibbs-White says refs have "different view" on certain tackles after red card

Nottingham Forest attacker Morgan Gibbs-White has spoken on his red card challenge against Brighton, which he says is an example of how match officials have changed how they view certain tackles.

The 23-year-old was sent off by referee Rob Jones in the 83rd minute after a reckless challenge on Brighton’s Joao Pedro which divided the opinion of pundits and fans alike.

Gibbs-White says the tackle would have been acceptable in years gone by, but now officials have a different opinion as they look to protect player safety.

“It happens," he said. "It does. Six or seven years ago, you could almost get away with those tackles and everyone saying it’s a great tackle. But I think the way the game has changed and how they are trying to look at it in a different view now.

“I took a second look in the game and I thought ‘Hmm, it’s a 50-50’. In the moment, I just knew what I was going to do before and the speed that I was going at…It’s like I said, if I’m doing something I’m 100 percent committed to doing it.”

The striker has served his suspension and will be ready to face Chelsea this weekend as Forest look to revive their form after a loss to Fulham last week which saw them to drop to tenth on the Premier League table.