Forest boss Nuno rubbishes Awoniyi sale rumours

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno insists Taiwo Awoniyi is a required player.

The striker is being linked with West Ham this month.

But Nuno says: “Taiwo came on late in the game (against Liverpool), having played very well in the previous game against Luton.

“We hope that he progresses with the fitness level because we know the talent and the quality he has. He is a goalscorer.

“He always has an impact, he always has chances. That is what you can say about Taiwo. Is there something I do not know? There are rumours?”

He added, “He can absolutely get back (to that previous level). Yes, absolutely. Because he shows it every day.

“He works very hard and we cannot forget the importance of Taiwo to Forest and the history of what he has done for the club. I was fortunate enough to see many of the games that Taiwo was involved in and his performance level was very high. I am absolutely confident that he will get back to that.

“It is fitness, it is confidence and it is another factor - which is minutes on the pitch, because Chris is doing very well. Taiwo recognises that and is humble enough to know that he has to wait for his moment.

“His moment (currently) is not going to be when he starts, it is going to be when he comes on in the game. He scored against Wolves to close down the game and that is what we want from T.

“He has to be ready, whether it is minute one or minute 90 that he is involved. The other part is mentality. I am sure he is totally focused and committed to the club.”