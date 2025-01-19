West Ham, Bournemouth in Brighton contact for Ferguson

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
West Ham and Bournemouth are in contact with Brighton for Evan Ferguson.

Both clubs are in the market for a new centre-forward signing and are keen on young Irishman Ferguson.

Talks have been held with Brighton, but the Hammers and Bournemouth have been told no decision has yet been made about releasing Ferguson for loan.

Brighton are still to make a final decision about whether such a deal would be good for Ferguson's development.

The striker has scored once in 14 appearances so far this season.

