Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists Yoane Wissa isn't for sale this month.

The striker is being linked with Nottingham Forest.

However after defeat to Liverpool, Frank dismissed the rumours.

Asked about the Forest claims, the Dane told talkSPORT: "I just want to say good luck to them (Nottingham Forest), because it's not going to happen."

Wissa has a contract with Brentford to 2026.