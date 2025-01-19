Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Chelsea approach Man Utd for Garnacho

Ex-West Ham boss Lopetegui in Belgium job talks

Paul Vegas
Ex-West Ham boss Lopetegui in Belgium job talks
Ex-West Ham boss Lopetegui in Belgium job talksAction Plus
Sacked West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui could be handed an instant return to football.

The Spaniard was axed and replaced at West Ham by Graham Potter earlier this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Sporza says Lopetegui is already in talks about a new job.

The Belgium FA are now in negotiations with Lopetegui about the national team post after the dismissal of Domenic Tedesco.

Along with the likes of West Ham, Wolves and Real Madrid, Lopetegui is also a former Spain coach.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLopetegui JulenWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
"West Ham changed season target for Lopetegui" - Balague
West Ham sack Lopetegui and are close to agreeing a deal with ex-Chelsea boss Potter
Redknapp slams West Ham: Disrespectful no doubt about that