Ex-West Ham boss Lopetegui in Belgium job talks

Sacked West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui could be handed an instant return to football.

The Spaniard was axed and replaced at West Ham by Graham Potter earlier this month.

But Sporza says Lopetegui is already in talks about a new job.

The Belgium FA are now in negotiations with Lopetegui about the national team post after the dismissal of Domenic Tedesco.

Along with the likes of West Ham, Wolves and Real Madrid, Lopetegui is also a former Spain coach.