Forest boss Nuno on stunner against Villa: No way was I calm during that!

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits their late fight-back against Aston Villa left him frazzled.

Forest came from 1-0 down to win on Saturday night 2-1 with goals from Nikola Milenkovic and Anthony Elanga in the final ten minutes after Jhon Duran had put the visitors ahead.

Nuno later said: "I was not calm. I was nervous as hell. I try to focus on the game and the best help I can do for the team is to ignore what is going on on the outside.

"The ending was amazing - the belief and the desire. It was very equal in the first half. It was well-organised from both teams. There weren't too many flaws. We created problems and they did too from set-pieces. Then we had a big moment and we conceded.

"But the reaction of the players was amazing. The moment the VAR took the goal out of us, instead of it putting us down, it gave us the belief that we can go on and do it. After that, it was amazing. We were running all over the place. It was entertaining for sure but stressful also.

"It goes beyond football. It's not football anymore. It's about belief. It's about bouncing back from a hard moment and go again when you are not full of energy but you have the heart. Thinking back to Anthony Elanga coming off the bench, it's also about the players realise that they don't start but they can give a hand in the right moments. As long as we can understand that, we can compete very well."

