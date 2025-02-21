Howe rules out Newcastle defender Botman in this weekend's clash against Forest

Center half Sven Botman has been ruled out of Newcastle’s clash with Nottingham Forest due to ongoing issues with his knee injury.

The Dutch defender was expected to miss just one game after taking a knock in the Carabao Cup semi-final win over Arsenal.

However, he is still struggling with pain, raising concerns over a longer absence from Eddie Howe’s squad.

‘I don't think he'll be fit and available for this weekend,’ said manager Eddie Howe, who refuted claims of a long-term issue.

‘We're going to have to see how things stand over the weekend for next week.

‘He's very much on track, just not quite ready.’