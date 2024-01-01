Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
McClaren: The time I thought it was end of Ten Hag at Man Utd

Forest boss Nuno: I must apologise for my behaviour

Forest boss Nuno: I must apologise for my behaviour
Forest boss Nuno: I must apologise for my behaviourTribalfootball
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno apologised for his behaviour after their 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Nuno was booked late on as he was caught up in a touchline melee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It was a crazy game, wasn’t it? Goalkeepers making huge saves, we had one man less, mass confusion, red cards, yellow cards, everything was there,” Nuno said.

“I cannot judge the yellow cards. For example, the yellow card for James Ward-Prowse, there is no way. He did it for the team. He was one-vs-one, so he did it for the team.

“What I’m trying to say at the same time is, please referees understand we that are there on the touchline and on the pitch, it is very emotional.

“There are so many things happening, so many thoughts and so many circumstances. It is very hard to keep our emotions together.

“I must apologise for my behaviour, but I didn’t do anything that another manager wouldn’t do. I must analyse each of the yellow cards to make a proper judgement.”

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueNottinghamChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca defends Jackson after Forest melee: Someone tried to kick me
Nuno pleased as Forest draw at Chelsea
Chelsea boss Maresca: We deserved more from Forest draw