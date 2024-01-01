Forest boss Nuno: I must apologise for my behaviour

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno apologised for his behaviour after their 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Nuno was booked late on as he was caught up in a touchline melee.

“It was a crazy game, wasn’t it? Goalkeepers making huge saves, we had one man less, mass confusion, red cards, yellow cards, everything was there,” Nuno said.

“I cannot judge the yellow cards. For example, the yellow card for James Ward-Prowse, there is no way. He did it for the team. He was one-vs-one, so he did it for the team.

“What I’m trying to say at the same time is, please referees understand we that are there on the touchline and on the pitch, it is very emotional.

“There are so many things happening, so many thoughts and so many circumstances. It is very hard to keep our emotions together.

“I must apologise for my behaviour, but I didn’t do anything that another manager wouldn’t do. I must analyse each of the yellow cards to make a proper judgement.”