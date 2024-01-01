Chelsea boss Maresca defends Jackson after Forest melee: Someone tried to kick me

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists Nicolas Jackson should not have action taken against him after their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Jackson was seen pushing Forest defender Morato in the face during a late melee sparked when Maresca was clattered after Neco Williams had pushed Blues fullback Marc Cucurella into him.

The manager later said, "In that moment, I think not only Nicolas was inside the pitch. If you look, more players from the bench were inside the pitch. I don't see that kind of things. If you ask me if I prefer when something like that happens, players from outside involved or not, I like the spirit of the team. I like the spirit of our team. I don’t see any problem.

"Someone tried to kick me there. When I fell down, I was there like this, and someone arrived. For sure, there are things that we can control and do better, for sure no doubt, and probably this is one of the things. But if you ask me about the team spirit, the way they are fighting together, the way they are doing things together, I’m very happy."

He added: "I was just there. In my area. This is the most important thing. If these kinds of things happen when you’re not in your area, probably people can say, 'He was not where he should be'. At least I was in my area. It can happen. I’m OK, thank you."