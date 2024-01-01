Forest boss Nuno happy getting Awoniyi on pitch

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was happy seeing Taiwo Awoniyi see action against Villarreal.

The striker featured picked up his first minutes in Friday's 0-0 draw.

Nuno said: "We are taking care of him. He needs time. He started working with us for one week. He needs time.

“We know his quality, but his fitness level must increase. It is normal that we still see players struggling, in terms of fitness, but we still have two weeks to get them really well to face Bournemouth. This is what it is all about - preparation for the first game of the league.”

He added, “I think we are OK. Not ready, but that is normal - we still have a couple of weeks and one more match to go.

“But I think we are in a good momentum of trying to build, trying to know each other better and play the way we want to play.”