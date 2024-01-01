Nuno keen to see Forest cut squad numbers

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno is eager to cut squad numbers.

For their 0-0 draw with preseason friendly opponents Villarreal, the likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Omar Richards, Joe Worrall, Josh Bowler and Hwang Ui-jo were missing.

Nuno said: “Those players work with us and worked with us during the camp in Spain.

“They are still with us. But today I brought 18. It was trying to approach the reality of what we are going to face and the solutions we are going to have.

“There is no point in bringing extra numbers if you face this game as a real, competitive game, so we tried to manage it and involve everyone who was on the bench. We will see what the future is for these players. We will always be very careful with the decisions we make about the future of players.”