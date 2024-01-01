Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters
Man City inform Atletico Madrid of Alvarez sale price
Arteta explains sale of much loved Arsenal midfielder

Nuno keen to see Forest cut squad numbers

Nuno keen to see Forest cut squad numbers
Nuno keen to see Forest cut squad numbers
Nuno keen to see Forest cut squad numbersAction Plus
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno is eager to cut squad numbers.

For their 0-0 draw with preseason friendly opponents Villarreal, the likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Omar Richards, Joe Worrall, Josh Bowler and Hwang Ui-jo were missing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nuno said: “Those players work with us and worked with us during the camp in Spain.

“They are still with us. But today I brought 18. It was trying to approach the reality of what we are going to face and the solutions we are going to have.

“There is no point in bringing extra numbers if you face this game as a real, competitive game, so we tried to manage it and involve everyone who was on the bench. We will see what the future is for these players. We will always be very careful with the decisions we make about the future of players.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueNottingham
Related Articles
Forest boss Nuno explains Jota swoop
REVEALED: Newcastle and Liverpool had swap deal for Gordon agreed
DONE DEAL: Forest land Vitoria Guimaraes winger Jota