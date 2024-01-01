Forest boss Nuno explains Jota swoop

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno has welcomed new signing Jota Silva.

Jota has arrived from Vitoria Guimaraes and Nuno says the winger will join them next week.

“He will join us in a couple of days,” Nuno said of Jota after last night's 0-0 draw with preseason opponents Villarreal. “He went back to Portugal. He is one more player to help us.

“I think we still need (more signings). Not too many things, because it is always about trying to be clinical about what we bring in to improve what I think is already a good squad. Let’s take our time and make the right decisions.

“It is helpful to have had (new) players in for pre-season. It was the right moment to do that and we worked in Spain during our training camp.

“But more than the new players, what is important is the core of the squad; the players who stayed here. Of course we value all of the additions, but for me those that were here and are continuing is what I really believe can make us stronger - with the help of the other players.”