Las Palmas closing deal for ex-Forest defender McKenna

Las Palmas are swooping for Scott McKenna this weekend.

The 27 year-old defender is off contract from Nottingham Forest and due to sign with Las Palmas in a free transfer.

The Scot is in Palma today to complete his move.

McKenna will join Las Palmas as a replacement for Saul Coco, who has left for Torino.

He spent the second-half of last season on-loan with FC Copenhagen.