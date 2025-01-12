Forest boss Nuno delighted with FA Cup win against Luton; Danilo return

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was pleased after their 2-0 FA Cup win against Luton Town.

Ryan Yates and Ramon Sosa struck the goals for the hosts on the day.

Nuno later said: “We have to keep on going and improve it.

“Today, the way the fans started singing with us showed that we and the fans and the city are all the same. I believe it is everybody together and we can be stronger like that.

“It is very important to keep the momentum, the spirit and the habit going. It is always nice when we go to tomorrow with a smile and prepare for a tough game. If we are happy, it is easier.”

On Danilo's return from injury, having suffered an ankle break on the opening day of the season, Nuno added: “It was beautiful. When he came to the touchline, immediately all our fans started singing. It was beautiful.

“It is good to have him around. He is not 100 percent yet, as you can see. But slowly, he can become a good option for us.”