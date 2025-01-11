Sevilla defender Bade tracked by Liverpool and Newcastle

Sevilla defender Loic Bade is being tracked by Liverpool and Newcastle United.

AS says the two Premier League clubs are considering Bade for this month's transfer window.

It's been suggested Sevilla would be willing to sell for €25-30m.

The centre-back's contract with Sevilla extends until the summer of 2029.

A move to Liverpool or Newcastle would mark a Premier League return for Bade, who had a spell on-loan at Nottingham Forest from Rennes in 2023.