Nuno Espirito Santo says Forest are focused despite contract issues with Wood and Aina

Zack Oaten
Nuno Espirito Santo says his team are focused despite contract issues with Wood and Aina
Nuno Espirito Santo says his team are focused despite contract issues with Wood and Aina
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo is confident his players are fully focused on the games at hand.

The Portuguese coach was asked if contract situations may distract his star players.

Talks are ongoing with full-back Ola Aina, striker Chris Wood and playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White, as well as others like center-back Murillo.

“There are things in the club that each one of us takes part in. I don’t take care of that part,” head coach Nuno told reporters.

“What I see is they are happy. Not only Murillo but all the players are focused and happy, so I hope everything reaches good terms.

“Murillo is improving a lot of aspects of his game. The partnership with Nikola (Milenkovic), and also with Morato, has been very important in terms of the way they help each other. As with all the players, I told them there is always a lot of room to improve.”

