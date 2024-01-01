DONE DEAL: Rotherham sign Forest striker Osong

Rotherham United have signed striker Esapa Osong on a season long loan deal.

Osong has arrived from Premier League side Nottingham Forest in search of regular game time.

The 19-year-old was involved with Forest’s B team in Premier League 2 last season.

Rotherham manager Steve Evans told the club website: "This has been a three-month-long process and we have had to show great patience but it will be worth the hard work put in.

"A striker who scores a goal is hard to get at any time and one who works so hard for the team is very rare, we have that with Esapa."