Everton have "real chance" of signing Colombian playmaker

Everton are said to have been given the opportunity to secure Palmeiras midfielder Richard Ríos.

The Toffees have been scouring the globe for quality young talent to bring into the Premier League.

Per Nicola Jorge, via Sport Witness, two clubs in England have expressed interest in Rios.

The talented Colombian, who is only 24, may be ready to make a move to a top league as well.

Jorge stated on the transfer: “There are two teams from England that have already contacted his environment, Leicester and Everton.

“Both are willing to buy the player but have not made official proposals yet. Despite having an astronomical release clause of €100m, Palmeiras would agree to negotiate for €20m. That would be a huge profit for them.

“There is a real chance of negotiations taking place for him this summer.”