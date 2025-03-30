Forest and Aina closer to new contract agreement

Nottingham Forest are confident securing Ola Aina to a new deal.

The fullback's current deal at the City Ground expires at the end of the season.

However, Africa Foot says negotiations between player and club are now stepping up and there's a confidence of an agreement.

Forest hold a 12-month option on Aina's deal, but talks are now on track over a new agreement.

Aina is ready to put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with an option for another 12 months.