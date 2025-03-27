Forest interested in LA Galaxy starlet Pec who is wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool

Tribal Football
Imagn Images / ddp USA / Profimedia
Nottingham Forest are said to be keeping tabs on LA Galaxy attacker Gabriel Pec ahead of the summer window despite major interest from several sides.

The 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year is certainly not short of admirers with the likes of Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool are also competing for his signature in what will be an interesting summer for the youngster. With nine Premier League games to go, Forest are already looking to improve their squad and Pec may be their first signing. 

Pec scored 21 times and recorded 16 assists in his first season in the league in just 41 appearances. Galaxy announced that it has ran out of General Allocation Money for 2025 which means they may be forced to sell the 24-year-old and according to Italian publication Calciomercato, Pec has now emerged as a potential target for manager Nuno Espírito Santo. 

The Brazilian winger has been likened to Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez and could be potentially loaned out by the MLS side if no deal can be reached. He can operate as a winger or a striker which provides versatility to any side which would be ideal for Forest who are looking to bolster their attack this summer after investing in the other side of the pitch last year. 

