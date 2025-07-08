Tribal Football
Forest accept Newcastle offer for Elanga

Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest have accepted an offer from Newcastle United for Anthony Elanga.

BBC Sport says Forest have accepted a £55m offer from the Toon for Sweden winger Elanga.

The former Manchester United attacker moved to the City Ground in 2023 for £15m.

Newcastle have already snapped up winger Antonio Cordero from Malaga in a Bosman deal and are now set to add Elanga.

The Magpies are eager to strengthen their attacking options with a new Champions League campaign to navigate next season.

For his part, Elanga is expected to approve the switch given Newcastle's Champions League status.

