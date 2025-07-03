Newcastle make fresh bid for Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga

Newcastle United have reportedly made an improved offer for Nottingham Forest ace Anthony Elanga as they continue their pursuit of a new forward.

Eddie Howe’s side had a £45 million offer for the 23-year-old rejected earlier in the summer but have since returned with another bid.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have increased their offer to £55 million and are now pushing to get the deal done.

Newcastle have been looking to sign a new forward and were heavily linked with Joao Pedro before he decided to join Chelsea instead.

The Atheltic previously reported they’re also interested in West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus who looks set to leave this summer.