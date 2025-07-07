Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Newcastle United agree Anthony Elanga deal with Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United have reportedly taken a major step toward the signing of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga after having their bid accepted.

Eddie Howe’s side made a £55 million offer for the 23-year-old last week, their second after having a £45 million bid previously rejected.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Forest have accepted their latest offer and Elanga looks set to head to St James’ Park.

Elanga is understood to be incredibly keen on making the move and has already agreed personal terms with the club.

Newcastle narrowly pipped Forest to a place in next season’s Champions League and have now taken one of their best players after he scored six goals and provided 12 assists in his 43 games in 2024-25.

