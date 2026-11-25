Football regulator chief David Kogan has vowed his organisation will take the fight to Manchester City's ownership over their 115 charges.

Manchester City were recently found guilty of every one of their 115 charges brought to them by the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

We’re still waiting to learn what their punishment might be, with everything from a fine to expulsion from the league seemingly on the table.

Speaking at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on Wednesday, independent football regulator chief Kogan insisted he will take on Man City’s ownership if needed.

"Forget the name of the club. Forget the size of the club. Forget the scale of the issue. We cannot simply ignore our statutory duties in relation to a club because it happens to be of a certain size,” he said.

"If you look at the specific sanctions we can impose, we have everything from deciding there is not sufficient evidence to take any action or removing them as directors and from any involvement with the club or English football going forward."

The regulator's chief executive Richard Monks also explained that an owner deemed unsuitable would be given time to sell, before a third party is appointed to oversee.

"If that price is under what the owner is prepared to sell (for), so be it," he added.